Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] loss -5.43% or -1.63 points to close at $28.39 with a heavy trading volume of 4568826 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Huntsman Announces New $1.2 Billion Senior Unsecured, Sustainability-linked Revolving Credit Facility.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, entered into a new $1.2 billion senior unsecured, sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) to replace the existing $1.2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in May of 2023.

The new Credit Facility is scheduled to mature on May 20, 2027, with improved terms and lower fees, as well as provisions to extend the maturity by up to two more years and to increase the facility size by $500 million. Its sustainability-linked feature includes adjustments to the commitment fee and borrowing rate based on the company’s performance in intensity reductions for both greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption.

It opened the trading session at $29.12, the shares rose to $29.37 and dropped to $28.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUN points out that the company has recorded -12.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, HUN reached to a volume of 4568826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $46.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for HUN stock

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.10. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.78 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.55, while it was recorded at 30.71 for the last single week of trading, and 34.17 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.00. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.54.

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $5,495 million, or 89.10% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,242,142, which is approximately -9.628% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 16,517,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.87 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $380.44 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 25,428,523 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 24,256,847 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 133,371,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,056,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,615 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,820,497 shares during the same period.