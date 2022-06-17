Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $24.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Cornerstone Building Brands Reports Strong First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Posted record first-quarter net sales of $1,567 million, growth of 23.7 percent from the same quarter last year.

Generated earnings of $0.79 per diluted common share; $0.66 adjusted net income per diluted common share.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. represents 127.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.07 billion with the latest information. CNR stock price has been found in the range of $23.97 to $24.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, CNR reached a trading volume of 4208022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

Trading performance analysis for CNR stock

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, CNR shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.39, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.42 and a Gross Margin at +18.06. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.64.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 34.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]

There are presently around $2,983 million, or 97.80% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,143,416, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,921,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.44 million in CNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89.17 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly -10.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 36,376,988 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 29,992,258 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 56,549,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,919,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,364,034 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 22,483,103 shares during the same period.