Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -67.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVK] traded at a high on 06/16/22, posting a 40.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Vivakor Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Companies with Assets Located in Two Major U.S. Oil Basins with Long-Term Contracts in Place.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Generated $33 Million Revenue and Positive Operating Cash Flow in 2021.

Complementary to Company’s Existing Waste Remediation Activities and Provides Infrastructure for Continued Growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32280614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivakor Inc. stands at 20.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.92%.

The market cap for VIVK stock reached $38.12 million, with 15.31 million shares outstanding and 11.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, VIVK reached a trading volume of 32280614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivakor Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has VIVK stock performed recently?

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.33. With this latest performance, VIVK shares gained by 61.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.68 for Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8700, while it was recorded at 1.8800 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7400 for the last 200 days.

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.32 and a Gross Margin at -130.90. Vivakor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -503.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.24.

Vivakor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of VIVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVK stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 252,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 13,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in VIVK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $33000.0 in VIVK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVK] by around 319,383 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,383 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.