Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] Is Currently -6.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] slipped around -2.22 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $31.21 at the close of the session, down -6.64%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Happy Nation Launches First Metaverse Experience, Starting With a Philanthropic Partnership.

VS&Co’s inaugural metaverse integration promotes sustainability, collaboration and giving back, via partnership with non-profit “Undies for Everyone”.

Happy Nation, the newest brand from Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO), announced today its debut in the metaverse via an immersive integration on Roblox. The integration features a virtual Happy Nation hub with three obstacle courses (Obbys), each themed to reflect Happy Nation’s core pillars of being friendly to the planet, empowered to give, and connected to our community, including a play-to-donate partnership with philanthropic partner Undies for Everyone.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock is now -43.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSCO Stock saw the intraday high of $32.575 and lowest of $30.525 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.00, which means current price is +2.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3290069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSCO shares is $60.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on VSCO stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VSCO shares from 90 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victoria’s Secret & Co. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.72. With this latest performance, VSCO shares dropped by -36.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.88, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 51.97 for the last 200 days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +40.68. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Victoria’s Secret & Co. go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Victoria’s Secret & Co. [VSCO]

There are presently around $2,633 million, or 97.20% of VSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSCO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,140,180, which is approximately 5.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,090,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.48 million in VSCO stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $249.03 million in VSCO stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Victoria’s Secret & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 9,091,030 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 12,726,008 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 56,957,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,774,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,050,884 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,539 shares during the same period.