Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] moved down -12.19: Why It’s Important

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE: TPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.31%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 7:00 AM Pacific (10:00 AM Eastern). The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial in toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Interested parties can also listen to the call live and view the related slides on the internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com.

Over the last 12 months, TPH stock dropped by -28.34%. The one-year Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.64. The average equity rating for TPH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.71 billion, with 107.33 million shares outstanding and 101.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, TPH stock reached a trading volume of 3436622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPH shares is $30.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $22 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Underperform rating on TPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPH in the course of the last twelve months was 7.22.

TPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.31. With this latest performance, TPH shares dropped by -26.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.44 for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 17.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tri Pointe Homes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.85 and a Gross Margin at +25.33. Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.23.

TPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. go to -0.60%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [TPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,890 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,226,947, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,230,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.7 million in TPH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $144.1 million in TPH stock with ownership of nearly -0.572% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. [NYSE:TPH] by around 6,247,185 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 10,528,745 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 89,408,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,184,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPH stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,337 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 594,822 shares during the same period.