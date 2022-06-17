The Chemours Company [CC] Is Currently -11.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Chemours Company [NYSE: CC] loss -11.12% on the last trading session, reaching $31.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Chemours Explores Capacity Investments To Advance Support of the Hydrogen Economy.

Investment in ionomer capacity meets the demand surge in water electrolysis and fuel cells which both require Nafion™ ion exchange membranes.

The Chemours Company represents 159.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.09 billion with the latest information. CC stock price has been found in the range of $30.60 to $34.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CC reached a trading volume of 3483342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Chemours Company [CC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CC shares is $46.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Chemours Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The Chemours Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $47, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chemours Company is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CC in the course of the last twelve months was 17.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CC stock

The Chemours Company [CC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.88. With this latest performance, CC shares dropped by -26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for The Chemours Company [CC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.03, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading, and 32.84 for the last 200 days.

The Chemours Company [CC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chemours Company [CC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +21.80. The Chemours Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.31.

The Chemours Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The Chemours Company [CC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chemours Company go to 14.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Chemours Company [CC]

There are presently around $4,203 million, or 78.00% of CC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,075,740, which is approximately 28.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,126,510 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.26 million in CC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $456.76 million in CC stock with ownership of nearly -8.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Chemours Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in The Chemours Company [NYSE:CC] by around 12,416,343 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 13,656,770 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 91,948,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,021,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,107,215 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,889,052 shares during the same period.