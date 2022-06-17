Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] Revenue clocked in at $108.00 million, down -58.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SELB] closed the trading session at $1.34 on 06/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.09, while the highest price level was $1.37. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Selecta Biosciences Announces Partnership Advancements and Clinical Trial Updates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

-Sarepta extends Research License and Option Agreement for ImmTOR® in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and certain Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies-.

-Selecta to receive a $2 million payment from Sarepta extending their option periods under the agreement to Q1 2023-.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.90 percent and weekly performance of 8.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 59.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, SELB reached to a volume of 3875827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SELB shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SELB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SELB stock. On January 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SELB shares from 2.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Selecta Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SELB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

SELB stock trade performance evaluation

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, SELB shares gained by 59.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SELB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9119, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4967 for the last 200 days.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.40. Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,137.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.79.

Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. [SELB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 36.90% of SELB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SELB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,764,845, which is approximately -2.69% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,690,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 million in SELB stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $4.6 million in SELB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Selecta Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Selecta Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SELB] by around 4,840,580 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,277,946 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 45,599,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,718,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SELB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 349,629 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,195,810 shares during the same period.