Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] is -37.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $74.07 during the day while it closed the day at $70.82. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Seagate Report: Multicloud Friction Is Tricky, but Winning Companies Know How to Hack It.

The Multicloud Maturity Report examines performance in two areas—controlling data costs and scaling innovation—and offers tips for leveling up.

Today’s multicloud is a mix of clouds that don’t communicate well. As multicloud complexity and the related costs are on the rise, the friction leads to data lock-in—and the resulting loss of business value. But it doesn’t have to be that way, says a new industry report.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock has also loss -14.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STX stock has declined by -23.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.25% and lost -37.32% year-on date.

The market cap for STX stock reached $15.64 billion, with 218.00 million shares outstanding and 213.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3198442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on STX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for STX shares from 102 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.91 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.34, while it was recorded at 76.07 for the last single week of trading, and 93.68 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.30.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 24.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 108.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 822.98. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 781.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $32,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 20.02%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,089 million, or 82.90% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,590,901, which is approximately 0.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,727,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.2 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $951.61 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly -13.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 10,174,040 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 18,988,997 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 141,535,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,698,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,549,557 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 3,739,127 shares during the same period.