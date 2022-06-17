Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] is -60.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] gained 13.04% on the last trading session, reaching $3.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Non-dilutive Revenue Interest Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty for up to $100 Million.

Extends Cash Runway into 2H 2024.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM) (“Rhythm”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it has entered into a Revenue Interest Financing Agreement (the “Agreement”), with HealthCare Royalty Partners (“HealthCare Royalty”) for a total investment amount of up to $100 million. Rhythm intends to use the proceeds from the Agreement and its cash on hand to support global commercialization efforts for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) and ongoing clinical development.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 50.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $230.22 million with the latest information. RYTM stock price has been found in the range of $3.19 to $4.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 542.95K shares, RYTM reached a trading volume of 5713735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $21.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RYTM stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RYTM shares from 50 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

Trading performance analysis for RYTM stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.18 for the last 200 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5391.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2207.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.95.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]

There are presently around $169 million, or 99.90% of RYTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6,291,991, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 5,065,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.48 million in RYTM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $16.95 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 4,945,936 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,515,820 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,419,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,880,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 765,541 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 209,106 shares during the same period.