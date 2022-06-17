Raymond James lifts Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] slipped around -0.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.68 at the close of the session, down -5.52%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Increase in Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock Offering to $1.5 Billion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced today that Prospect has increased the size of its ongoing offering of the Series A1, M1, and M2 Preferred Stock being raised in the private wealth, institutional, and Registered Investment Advisor channels from $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion. Approximately $565 million has been raised in this offering to date, with approximately $935 million now available for sale.

The combination of this offering with Prospect’s other preferred stock offerings (collectively, the “Preferred Stock”) have exceeded $700 million in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020.

Prospect Capital Corporation stock is now -20.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSEC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.96 and lowest of $6.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.06, which means current price is +0.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PSEC reached a trading volume of 3687937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. On January 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PSEC shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

How has PSEC stock performed recently?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.45. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -15.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.11 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 8.16 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

There are presently around $203 million, or 8.42% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 3,933,957, which is approximately 23.237% of the company’s market cap and around 27.61% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 2,154,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.23 million in PSEC stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $13.06 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly -4.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 2,261,681 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,735,165 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 22,676,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,672,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,501 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,382,236 shares during the same period.