Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] is -40.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE: ORC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.29%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Orchid Island Capital Announces June 2022 Monthly Dividend and May 31, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics.

June 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock.

Over the last 12 months, ORC stock dropped by -52.84%. The one-year Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.44. The average equity rating for ORC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $481.83 million, with 177.00 million shares outstanding and 176.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ORC stock reached a trading volume of 5241595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc. stock. On July 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ORC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03.

ORC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.58 for Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orchid Island Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +92.54. Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.16.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101 million, or 21.40% of ORC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,903,053, which is approximately -4.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,183,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.6 million in ORC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.23 million in ORC stock with ownership of nearly 2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Orchid Island Capital Inc. [NYSE:ORC] by around 5,466,080 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 6,795,379 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,026,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,287,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORC stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 833,175 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,297,235 shares during the same period.