Needham slashes price target on Planet Labs PBC [PL] – find out why.

Planet Labs PBC [NYSE: PL] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.09 during the day while it closed the day at $4.56. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Planet and Bayer Expand Strategic Relationship.

The mutual commitment seeks creative digital solutions to support sustainable agriculture.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, and Bayer, a global company with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and nutrition, today announced an expansion of their strategic relationship. This expansion signals a significant scale up between the two companies. In addition to licensing Planet’s Fusion product, Planet will provide SkySat data and professional services to Bayer to create collaborative solutions that help optimize seed production, improve supply chain efficiency and support sustainable agriculture.

Planet Labs PBC stock has also loss -22.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PL stock has declined by -10.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.20% and lost -25.85% year-on date.

The market cap for PL stock reached $1.28 billion, with 246.74 million shares outstanding and 208.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 12111838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $12.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Planet Labs PBC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Planet Labs PBC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Labs PBC is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

Planet Labs PBC [PL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.71. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Planet Labs PBC [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Planet Labs PBC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

There are presently around $280 million, or 31.90% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 7,800,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 7,238,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.28 million in PL stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $26.71 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Labs PBC [NYSE:PL] by around 28,786,363 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,242,514 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 17,323,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,352,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,884,317 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,910,522 shares during the same period.