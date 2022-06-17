Mizuho slashes price target on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] – find out why.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] slipped around -1.46 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.39 at the close of the session, down -8.66%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividends.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the second quarter of 2022 on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2022.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock is now -37.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPP Stock saw the intraday high of $16.20 and lowest of $15.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.78, which means current price is +0.82% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 6076644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $27.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $29, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61.

How has HPP stock performed recently?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.39. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -26.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.69 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.75, while it was recorded at 16.63 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $2,330 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,183,249, which is approximately 0.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,732,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.91 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $140.93 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 28.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 13,740,487 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,450,774 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 130,232,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,423,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,676 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,826 shares during the same period.