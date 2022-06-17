Market cap of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] reaches 1.23B – now what?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] gained 2.72% or 0.17 points to close at $6.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3645453 shares. The company report on June 3, 2022 that SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING.

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the “Meeting”) was held today, June 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 55% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:.

It opened the trading session at $6.20, the shares rose to $6.4899 and dropped to $6.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SAND points out that the company has recorded 17.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 3645453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

Trading performance analysis for SAND stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 6.39 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]

There are presently around $507 million, or 49.39% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,290,035, which is approximately 6.545% of the company’s market cap and around 3.81% of the total institutional ownership; HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,030,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.78 million in SAND stocks shares; and GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, currently with $38.06 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 8,853,520 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,602,330 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 62,341,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,797,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,599,548 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,948 shares during the same period.