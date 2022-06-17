Market cap of MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] reaches 3.76B – now what?

MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE: MTG] price plunged by -7.46 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on June 14, 2022 that MGIC Investment Corporation Announces Redemption of Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes due 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today announced that it is exercising its option to redeem all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The redemption date is July 15, 2022, and the redemption price is equal to par plus a make-whole premium and accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. As of the date hereof, there was approximately $242.3 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

A sum of 3866994 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.06M shares. MGIC Investment Corporation shares reached a high of $12.13 and dropped to a low of $11.38 until finishing in the latest session at $11.42.

The one-year MTG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.13. The average equity rating for MTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for MGIC Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on MTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.05.

MTG Stock Performance Analysis:

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.31. With this latest performance, MTG shares dropped by -16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.27 for MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 12.31 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGIC Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.75. MGIC Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.77.

MTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corporation go to 10.13%.

MGIC Investment Corporation [MTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,648 million, or 97.60% of MTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,025,974, which is approximately 3.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,872,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.94 million in MTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $219.14 million in MTG stock with ownership of nearly -17.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGIC Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in MGIC Investment Corporation [NYSE:MTG] by around 29,517,786 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 41,201,666 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 224,942,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,662,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,004,733 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 8,743,000 shares during the same period.