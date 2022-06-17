Market cap of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] reaches 24.08B – now what?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] price plunged by -8.91 percent to reach at -$13.08. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Publicly Held Units of Rattler Midstream LP.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”) and Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”) today announced that, on May 15, 2022, they entered into a definitive agreement for Diamondback to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing the limited partner interests in Rattler not already owned by Diamondback and its subsidiaries. The agreement provides for an all-stock transaction whereby each public unitholder of Rattler would receive 0.113 of a share of common stock in Diamondback in exchange for each Rattler common unit owned, an exchange ratio that implies a premium of 17.3% for Rattler common units based on the closing prices of Rattler’s common units and Diamondback’s common stock as of May 13, 2022, and a premium of 9.3% based on Rattler’s and Diamondback’s 30 day volume-weighted average trading price as of the same date.

“The energy landscape has transformed dramatically since Rattler was taken public in 2019, and we believe this agreement to merge companies is in the best interests of both Diamondback and Rattler stakeholders,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback and of the general partner of Rattler. “This merger will allow both companies to benefit from the simplicity and scale of the combined entity going forward.”.

A sum of 4882281 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. Diamondback Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $143.67 and dropped to a low of $132.60 until finishing in the latest session at $133.68.

The one-year FANG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.46. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $179.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 7.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.30. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.31, while it was recorded at 146.67 for the last single week of trading, and 120.50 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 16.41%.

There are presently around $23,285 million, or 91.80% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,410,453, which is approximately -1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,599,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.65 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 15,991,536 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 16,234,186 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 126,433,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,659,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,174,495 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,125,139 shares during the same period.