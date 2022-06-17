Market cap of Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] reaches 206.31B – now what?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] loss -5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $497.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Broadcom Inc. to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, and a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available for 90 days at investors.broadcom.com under Events & Presentations.

Broadcom Inc. represents 408.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.31 billion with the latest information. AVGO stock price has been found in the range of $492.275 to $514.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 3718245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $694.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $659 to $686. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $750 to $775, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AVGO shares from 723 to 703.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 20.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 26.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AVGO stock

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.61. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -18.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 568.77, while it was recorded at 520.59 for the last single week of trading, and 567.84 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.64 and a Gross Margin at +54.23. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.89.

Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 14.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

There are presently around $163,620 million, or 83.10% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,975,704, which is approximately 1.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 33,458,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.63 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $14.86 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly -6.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,125 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 16,028,532 shares. Additionally, 825 investors decreased positions by around 19,511,167 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 293,555,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,095,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,485 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 525,162 shares during the same period.