Market cap of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] reaches 45.90M – now what?

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AQST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.96%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Aquestive Therapeutics Reports Positive Initial Topline Data from Part 3 of EPIPHAST Trial Evaluating AQST-109 Epinephrine Oral Film.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mean Baseline Adjusted Epinephrine Concentration over 0-2h by Treatment, Part 3.

AQST-109 is the first and only orally delivered epinephrine product candidate in clinical development.

Over the last 12 months, AQST stock dropped by -78.43%. The one-year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.02. The average equity rating for AQST stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.90 million, with 41.47 million shares outstanding and 39.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 410.80K shares, AQST stock reached a trading volume of 2997288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

AQST Stock Performance Analysis:

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -29.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.43 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4059, while it was recorded at 0.8627 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.22 and a Gross Margin at +70.51. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [AQST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 37.30% of AQST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: BRATTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 9,810,958, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,282,506 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in AQST stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $0.43 million in AQST stock with ownership of nearly -44.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AQST] by around 788,086 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,407,616 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 13,345,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,541,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQST stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,868 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 192,394 shares during the same period.