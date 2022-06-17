Market Analysts see The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gaining to $250. Time to buy?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] plunged by -$5.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $153.93 during the day while it closed the day at $151.48. The company report on June 15, 2022 that PNC BANK, N.A. CHANGES PRIME RATE.

PNC Bank, N.A. announced an increase in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 4.75% is effective tomorrow, June 16, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNC stock has declined by -21.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.53% and lost -24.46% year-on date.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $64.50 billion, with 420.00 million shares outstanding and 407.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 3400752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $204.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $209, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on PNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 132.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.07. With this latest performance, PNC shares dropped by -5.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.53 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.47, while it was recorded at 155.50 for the last single week of trading, and 192.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.94. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -3.80%.

There are presently around $51,641 million, or 85.10% of PNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,277,399, which is approximately 0.946% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,563,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.63 billion in PNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.98 billion in PNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 704 institutional holders increased their position in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC] by around 17,166,826 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 27,554,452 shares, while 292 investors held positions by with 296,188,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,909,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,283,827 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 534,684 shares during the same period.