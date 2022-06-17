Market Analysts see Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] falling to $28. Time to buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] closed the trading session at $22.65 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.205, while the highest price level was $22.84. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Nielsen Unveils Next Phase of Nielsen ONE Alpha, Enabling End-to-End Ad Campaign Measurement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Next generation capabilities, such as advanced audiences and outcomes measurement, will deliver a single view of an audience who saw a campaign and the actions taken by consumers .

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) revealed the next phase of its Nielsen ONE Alpha cross-platform measurement solution that brings together the power of audience measurement with advanced audience and outcomes measurement to support an ad campaign from end-to-end. These added capabilities will provide an unparalleled view of the audience at each step of the media journey: from the audience who saw an ad campaign, to how the campaign was delivered to niche audiences, and the actions those audiences took as a result of seeing the campaign. These insights, including impressions, reach and frequency against advanced audiences, and outcomes measurement indicators such as ROI and effectiveness, enable advertisers and agencies to optimize and inform future campaigns and investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.43 percent and weekly performance of -10.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.18M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 5435895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.02 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,204 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,345,467, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 34,555,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $778.18 million in NLSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $485.3 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 1.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 66,740,984 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 90,854,532 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 206,696,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,292,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,944,798 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,164,015 shares during the same period.