Market Analysts see Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] slipped around -4.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $36.38 at the close of the session, down -9.91%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Strong Initial Performance From New Gulf of Mexico Production and Onshore Wells, Balance Sheet Strengthening with Debt Reduction Announcement and Increasing Shareholder Returns.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $113 million, or $0.73 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $113 million, or $0.73 net income per diluted share.

Murphy Oil Corporation stock is now 39.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUR Stock saw the intraday high of $39.37 and lowest of $35.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.79, which means current price is +38.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 3167571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $50.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $38 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $42, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MUR stock performed recently?

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.21. With this latest performance, MUR shares gained by 0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.49, while it was recorded at 40.84 for the last single week of trading, and 32.23 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.97 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. Murphy Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69.

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to 40.07%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $4,962 million, or 83.60% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,842,683, which is approximately -1.402% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,444,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $704.39 million in MUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $612.0 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Murphy Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 12,237,315 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 8,438,238 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 102,204,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,880,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,912,002 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,534,395 shares during the same period.