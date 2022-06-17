Market Analysts see Fortive Corporation [FTV] gaining to $68. Time to buy?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] price plunged by -5.10 percent to reach at -$2.89. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Fortive Releases 2022 Sustainability (ESG) Report.

Highlighting 2021 Performance and Announcing Achievement of Accelerated Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Goal and New 2029 Target.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced today that it has published its 2022 Sustainability (ESG) Report, highlighting the company’s positive impact and continued commitment to accelerating progress toward a sustainable future.

A sum of 3444450 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. Fortive Corporation shares reached a high of $55.51 and dropped to a low of $53.20 until finishing in the latest session at $53.75.

The one-year FTV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.94. The average equity rating for FTV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $76.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FTV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.07. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.29, while it was recorded at 56.54 for the last single week of trading, and 67.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FTV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 15.19%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,436 million, or 97.90% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,557,116, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,702,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in FTV stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.48 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly 39.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 42,118,747 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 41,863,739 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 259,011,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,994,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,901,855 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 9,768,125 shares during the same period.