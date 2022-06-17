Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] Is Currently -0.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] closed the trading session at $21.39 on 06/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.26, while the highest price level was $21.55. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Mandiant Opens Managed Defense Beta Program to CrowdStrike and SentinelOne Customers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As part of this customer-first initiative, participants will have access to advanced managed detection and response capabilities, while informing future service innovation.

RSA Conference – Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today introduced a new beta program for its managed detection and response (MDR) service – Mandiant® Managed Defense. Open to select CrowdStrike Falcon and SentinelOne Singularity Endpoint customers, the beta program offers 24/7 access to Mandiant cyber security experts for alert monitoring, prioritization and investigation as well as the opportunity for participants to provide valuable feedback prior to the general availability launches later this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.95 percent and weekly performance of -1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, MNDT reached to a volume of 4719566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98.

MNDT stock trade performance evaluation

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, MNDT shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.98, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.10 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,077 million, or 91.00% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,097,152, which is approximately -2.899% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,050,907 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.5 million in MNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $286.23 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

164 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 69,932,444 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 76,872,565 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 43,818,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,623,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,613,790 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 28,030,660 shares during the same period.