Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] moved down -8.78: Why It’s Important

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] plunged by -$1.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.365 during the day while it closed the day at $14.34. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Webcast Replay Availability.

As previously announced, Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), participated in the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City at 9:40 am Eastern Time on Monday, June 6, 2022. During the Company’s presentation, access to the webcast of the presentation was not available due to technical difficulties beyond the control of the Company. A recording of the presentation and the presentation slides are now available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.lesliespool.com within the “Events” section.

Leslie’s Inc. stock has also loss -22.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LESL stock has declined by -30.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.29% and lost -39.39% year-on date.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $2.77 billion, with 182.68 million shares outstanding and 175.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 4281611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $26.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $38 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for LESL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.70. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.74 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.15, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 20.82 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.43.

Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 32.80%.

There are presently around $3,101 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,120,403, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,261,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $208.47 million in LESL stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $168.72 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly -2.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 28,865,786 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 17,827,429 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 150,545,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,239,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,492,904 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,775,292 shares during the same period.