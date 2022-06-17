Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell -44.53% so far this year. What now?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE: PHG] price plunged by -9.60 percent to reach at -$2.17. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Philips to repurchase up to 3.2 million shares to cover long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans.

June 13, 2022.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it will repurchase up to 3.2 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans. At the current share price, the shares represent an amount of up to approximately EUR 68 million.

A sum of 3603506 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares reached a high of $20.80 and dropped to a low of $20.36 until finishing in the latest session at $20.44.

The one-year PHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.65. The average equity rating for PHG stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.57.

PHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -18.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.60 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.09, while it was recorded at 22.06 for the last single week of trading, and 35.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Koninklijke Philips N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.65 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.54.

Return on Total Capital for PHG is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.34. Additionally, PHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] managed to generate an average of $7,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

PHG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. go to 11.10%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. [PHG] Insider Position Details

Positions in Koninklijke Philips N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Koninklijke Philips N.V. [NYSE:PHG] by around 39,072,453 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 6,716,297 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 61,803,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,592,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,922,133 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,612,881 shares during the same period.