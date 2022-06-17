KB Home [KBH] Is Currently -8.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] loss -8.05% or -2.28 points to close at $26.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3607366 shares. The company report on June 8, 2022 that KB Home to Release 2022 Second Quarter Earnings on June 22, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will release earnings for its second quarter ended May 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. A live webcast of the Company’s earnings conference call will be held the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call, go to the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com and select the Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call link in the Events and Presentations section. The webcast will be available for replay at the KB Home website for 30 days.

It opened the trading session at $27.21, the shares rose to $27.43 and dropped to $25.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KBH points out that the company has recorded -41.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, KBH reached to a volume of 3607366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $49.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. On March 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KBH shares from 64 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for KBH stock

KB Home [KBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.31. With this latest performance, KBH shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.52 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.65, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 38.62 for the last 200 days.

KB Home [KBH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +21.93. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99.

KB Home [KBH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at KB Home [KBH]

There are presently around $2,225 million, or 91.20% of KBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,272,891, which is approximately -3.348% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,970,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.74 million in KBH stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $110.32 million in KBH stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KB Home stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in KB Home [NYSE:KBH] by around 8,765,257 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,279 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 59,643,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,573,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,966,063 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,760,765 shares during the same period.