Jabil Inc. [JBL] fell -24.63% so far this year. What now?

Jabil Inc. [NYSE: JBL] traded at a low on 06/16/22, posting a -9.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $53.02. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Jabil Posts Third Quarter Results.

Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022.

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3264615 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jabil Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for JBL stock reached $7.69 billion, with 143.50 million shares outstanding and 132.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 905.30K shares, JBL reached a trading volume of 3264615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jabil Inc. [JBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBL shares is $80.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jabil Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $63 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Jabil Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBL stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JBL shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jabil Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has JBL stock performed recently?

Jabil Inc. [JBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, JBL shares dropped by -13.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Jabil Inc. [JBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 56.91 for the last single week of trading, and 61.32 for the last 200 days.

Jabil Inc. [JBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jabil Inc. [JBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +7.21. Jabil Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for JBL is now 15.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jabil Inc. [JBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.32. Additionally, JBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jabil Inc. [JBL] managed to generate an average of $2,924 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.89.Jabil Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Jabil Inc. [JBL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jabil Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jabil Inc. [JBL]

There are presently around $7,242 million, or 88.40% of JBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,880,151, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,979,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.34 million in JBL stocks shares; and TEXAS YALE CAPITAL CORP., currently with $484.75 million in JBL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jabil Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Jabil Inc. [NYSE:JBL] by around 15,025,076 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 17,478,056 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 90,638,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,141,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBL stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,339,200 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 956,545 shares during the same period.