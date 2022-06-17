HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] is 6.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] gained 3.28% or 1.02 points to close at $32.16 with a heavy trading volume of 6080102 shares. The company report on June 15, 2022 that HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 4.75% from 4.00%, effective tomorrow.

It opened the trading session at $32.25, the shares rose to $32.36 and dropped to $31.685, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HSBC points out that the company has recorded 11.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, HSBC reached to a volume of 6080102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $44.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 292.67.

Trading performance analysis for HSBC stock

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, HSBC shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.71 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.33, while it was recorded at 31.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,595 million, or 1.20% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,833,179, which is approximately 3.481% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 3,738,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.43 million in HSBC stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $113.68 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 14.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 9,274,393 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,432,754 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 35,521,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,228,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,289,211 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,948,600 shares during the same period.