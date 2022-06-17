Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, down -43.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] slipped around -0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.75 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Hayward® Expands Presence in Outdoor Living Market with Acquisition from Halco Lighting Technologies®.

Specialty Lighting Business grows Hayward’s product line both in and around the pool.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward” or the “Company”), a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and technology, announced today the acquisition of the specialty lighting business of Halco Lighting Technologies (“Halco”).

Hayward Holdings Inc. stock is now -43.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAYW Stock saw the intraday high of $15.295 and lowest of $14.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.65, which means current price is +11.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HAYW reached a trading volume of 3768389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HAYW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has HAYW stock performed recently?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.99. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.53, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.06 for the last 200 days.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]

There are presently around $2,553 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 64,763,389, which is approximately -9.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 35,391,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $528.04 million in HAYW stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $113.0 million in HAYW stock with ownership of nearly 3.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HAYW] by around 49,846,415 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 18,136,752 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 103,135,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,118,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAYW stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,061,412 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,509 shares during the same period.