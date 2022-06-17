For MPLX LP [MPLX], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] loss -4.26% on the last trading session, reaching $29.02 price per share at the time. The company report on June 16, 2022 that MPLX LP to Report Second-Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2022 second-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

MPLX LP represents 1.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.95 billion with the latest information. MPLX stock price has been found in the range of $28.86 to $29.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 3647390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $37.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MPLX stock

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.37. With this latest performance, MPLX shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.52, while it was recorded at 31.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.24 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.76 and a Gross Margin at +43.74. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.56.

MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $7,356 million, or 24.60% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 58,561,659, which is approximately -11.442% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 20,006,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $580.59 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $564.76 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 13.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 17,499,158 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 19,382,652 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 216,613,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,495,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,228,724 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,946,826 shares during the same period.