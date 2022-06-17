Enovix Corporation [ENVX] Is Currently 3.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 3.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.04. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Enovix Battery Cells Achieve Exceptional, Five-Minute Fast Charge.

Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX) the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced it has demonstrated the ability of its 0.27 Ah Electric Vehicle (EV) test cells to charge from 0-80% state-of-charge in as little as 5.2 minutes and achieve a greater than 98% charge capacity in under 10 minutes.

“Fast charge capability can accelerate mass adoption of EVs and we’ve been able to demonstrate a level of performance that meets and exceeds many OEM roadmaps,” said Harrold Rust, Co-Founder, CEO and President of Enovix. “EV manufacturers are in pursuit of batteries that support longer range, while the public and private sectors work to increase EV driver access to fast chargers. We’re proud to support these goals to help electrify the automotive industry and demonstrate our batteries are an exciting option to power long-range, fast-charging EVs.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4359068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enovix Corporation stands at 7.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.58%.

The market cap for ENVX stock reached $1.86 billion, with 151.65 million shares outstanding and 127.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, ENVX reached a trading volume of 4359068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ENVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 1.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.16. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 34.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.47 for Enovix Corporation [ENVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 11.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.55 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.98.

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.80 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

There are presently around $879 million, or 52.90% of ENVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 17,583,258, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 14,786,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.36 million in ENVX stocks shares; and ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $75.68 million in ENVX stock with ownership of nearly 2.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enovix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ:ENVX] by around 13,194,224 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 13,117,773 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 55,796,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,108,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,680,059 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 10,653,106 shares during the same period.