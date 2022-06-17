Ebix Inc. [EBIX] is -52.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] traded at a low on 06/16/22, posting a -37.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.59. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Ebix Reaffirms Strong Business Outlook and Responds to Short Report.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries today issued a response to an article published on June 16, 2022 by a short-selling position holder in Ebix common stock. As the Company’s Indian subsidiary is currently under review for an initial public offering in India, Ebix is limited in its ability to respond to the article’s specific contents.

Ebix refutes the report’s grossly misleading and erroneous allegations and reiterates that its financial reporting, including but not limited to all transactions from and within its EbixCash payment solutions offerings in India, and revenue recognition policies thereof, are accurate and appropriate and in compliance with GAAP and SEC reporting requirements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8953555 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ebix Inc. stands at 14.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.21%.

The market cap for EBIX stock reached $508.61 million, with 30.71 million shares outstanding and 23.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 288.19K shares, EBIX reached a trading volume of 8953555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $99.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has EBIX stock performed recently?

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -49.72. With this latest performance, EBIX shares dropped by -55.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.59 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.60, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 30.70 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.96 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.34.

Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]

There are presently around $467 million, or 67.20% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,921,804, which is approximately -1.345% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,770,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.83 million in EBIX stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $33.95 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly 1.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 1,746,740 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,314,904 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 16,914,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,975,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 675,627 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 235,366 shares during the same period.