COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Revenue clocked in at $11.70 million, down -77.10% YTD: What’s Next?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] price surged by 13.01 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 25, 2022 that COMSovereign Suspends Series A Preferred Stock Cash Dividend.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has suspended the payment of dividends on the Company’s 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) until further notice.

The Company has paid the monthly dividend for May 2022 as previously announced on April 7, 2022 but is suspending its monthly Series A Preferred Stock dividend going forward in an effort to preserve cash while it is completing the audit of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and continues to pursue the sale of non-core business operations.

A sum of 3725048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 967.12K shares. COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares reached a high of $0.19 and dropped to a low of $0.145 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

The one-year COMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.9. The average equity rating for COMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

COMS Stock Performance Analysis:

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.15. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -39.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3431, while it was recorded at 0.1582 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8586 for the last 200 days.

Insight into COMSovereign Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.30% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: BUCKINGHAM STRATEGIC PARTNERS with ownership of 2,635,999, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.91% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,766,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in COMS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.17 million in COMS stock with ownership of nearly 4.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 2,799,522 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 865,096 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,738,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,403,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,742,842 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 150,964 shares during the same period.