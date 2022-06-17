Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Revenue clocked in at $2.40 billion, down -67.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a low on 06/16/22, posting a -9.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Clear Channel Airports Deploys State of the Art Digital Advertising Network Across Signature Flight Support’s Private Aviation Terminals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Brands are Implementing Terminal Takeovers with Exclusive Access to the Most Elite Group of Air Travelers via New Digital Out of Home Ad Network.

Clear Channel Airports (CCA), the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), and the nation’s leading airport media provider, announced today a new state of the art digital out of home advertising program is available across the top tier private aviation terminals via Signature Flight Support: the world’s largest network of Fixed Based Operations (FBOs). Some of the country’s most coveted regional markets which feature advanced airport terminals and high passenger counts will now carry the most high-tech advertising assets for brands to exclusively reach highly influential air travelers across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago private aviation terminals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3160381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 8.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.94%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $569.11 million, with 470.57 million shares outstanding and 467.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 3160381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $3.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.83. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -44.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.47 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1778, while it was recorded at 1.1900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9175 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $551 million, or 98.60% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 37,999,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.98 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $45.58 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 6.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 40,235,335 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 28,863,002 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 386,041,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,139,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,609,279 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 5,466,212 shares during the same period.