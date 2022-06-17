Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $86

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -5.60% or -6.06 points to close at $102.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4949865 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Capital One Enters Enterprise B2B Software Market with Launch of Capital One Software Business.

Unveils new enterprise data management SaaS solution for Snowflake Data Cloud customers.

Capital One Financial Corp. today announced the launch of Capital One Software, a new enterprise B2B software business focused on providing cloud and data management solutions for companies operating in the cloud. Capital One Software’s first product is Capital One Slingshot, a data management solution for customers of Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that is designed to help businesses accelerate adoption of the Snowflake Data Cloud, manage cloud costs, and automate critical governance processes.

It opened the trading session at $104.83, the shares rose to $104.935 and dropped to $98.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded -30.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, COF reached to a volume of 4949865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $166.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $164 to $143. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $189, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 64.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.44. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.15 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.50, while it was recorded at 107.29 for the last single week of trading, and 144.55 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $36,552 million, or 91.90% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 32,964,956, which is approximately 0.531% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,803,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.09 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -11.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 504 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 16,476,889 shares. Additionally, 550 investors decreased positions by around 29,890,157 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 311,595,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,962,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,939,427 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 3,484,443 shares during the same period.