BMO Capital Markets lifts STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] traded at a high on 06/15/22, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.69. The company report on June 15, 2022 that STORE Capital Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.385 per share for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to STORE Capital stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4537600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of STORE Capital Corporation stands at 3.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.65%.

The market cap for STOR stock reached $7.28 billion, with 275.00 million shares outstanding and 271.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 4537600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $32.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has STOR stock performed recently?

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.88, while it was recorded at 25.68 for the last single week of trading, and 31.48 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

Earnings analysis for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

Insider trade positions for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $5,736 million, or 84.00% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,464, which is approximately 0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,276,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.18 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $374.08 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 3.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 24,086,047 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 21,632,088 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 185,682,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,401,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,602,819 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,177 shares during the same period.