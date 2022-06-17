Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Revenue clocked in at $317.80 million, down -27.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] price surged by 2.44 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Amicus Therapeutics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. P.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can also be accessed via the investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at https://ir.amicusrx.com/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 3829958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.77M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $8.475 and dropped to a low of $7.83 until finishing in the latest session at $8.39.

The one-year FOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.0. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FOLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 8.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,561 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,555,845, which is approximately 3.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 26,619,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.33 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $215.26 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 20,829,784 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 16,499,108 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 267,963,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,292,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,051 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,498,712 shares during the same period.