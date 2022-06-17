American Express Company [AXP] fell -15.95% so far this year. What now?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] price plunged by -5.96 percent to reach at -$8.72. The company report on June 16, 2022 that American Express® and Delta Air Lines® Debut First-Ever Limited-Edition Boeing 747 Credit Card Design.

The limited-edition card design is available for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business American Express Card Members from June 16 to August 3.

American Express® (NYSE: AXP) and Delta Air Lines® (NYSE: DAL) today introduced the first-ever credit card design1 made with a retired Delta Boeing 747 aircraft. The limited-edition card design is available exclusively for Delta SkyMiles® Reserve and Reserve Business Card Members from June 16 through August 3, 2022.

A sum of 4809178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. American Express Company shares reached a high of $142.60 and dropped to a low of $136.49 until finishing in the latest session at $137.50.

The one-year AXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.29. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $197.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXP stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 190 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.59. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -15.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.90, while it was recorded at 145.81 for the last single week of trading, and 172.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $88,698 million, or 87.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,802,171 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.44 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.12 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,911,964 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 33,578,286 shares, while 349 investors held positions by with 583,585,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,076,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,700,484 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,276,002 shares during the same period.