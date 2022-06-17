Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $8

Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ: BIRD] loss -4.34% on the last trading session, reaching $4.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that ALLBIRDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First Quarter 2022 Net Revenue of $63 Million, Up 26% from 2021Provides Second Quarter and Updated Full Year 2022 Outlook.

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Allbirds Inc. represents 147.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $720.84 million with the latest information. BIRD stock price has been found in the range of $4.52 to $4.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, BIRD reached a trading volume of 3418459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIRD shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Allbirds Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Allbirds Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BIRD stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BIRD shares from 26 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allbirds Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for BIRD stock

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.27. With this latest performance, BIRD shares dropped by -6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 4.67 for the last single week of trading.

Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allbirds Inc. [BIRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Allbirds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.30.

Allbirds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allbirds Inc. [BIRD]

There are presently around $193 million, or 44.70% of BIRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIRD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,850,481, which is approximately 56.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,727,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.52 million in BIRD stocks shares; and JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $18.41 million in BIRD stock with ownership of nearly 14.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allbirds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Allbirds Inc. [NASDAQ:BIRD] by around 22,234,426 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,112,829 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,343,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,690,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIRD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,840,793 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,577 shares during the same period.