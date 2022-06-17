Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] fell -3.16% so far this year. What now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.25%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that White Gold Corp. Commences 2022 Diamond Drill Program.

Over the last 12 months, AEM stock dropped by -20.13%. The one-year Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.02. The average equity rating for AEM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.29 billion, with 384.71 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, AEM stock reached a trading volume of 4957525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $91.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 170.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.34, while it was recorded at 50.76 for the last single week of trading, and 54.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AEM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited go to 0.39%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,758 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,726,131, which is approximately -13.941% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 15,571,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $766.44 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $741.61 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 4.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 42,351,117 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 40,781,421 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 176,068,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 259,201,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,382,670 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 11,885,322 shares during the same period.