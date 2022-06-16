WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] is -16.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] loss -0.09% or -0.03 points to close at $33.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5448654 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Brad Soultz, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer and Nick Girardi, Sr. Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat and host private investor meetings at the 2022 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The fireside chat will take place at 4:45 p.m. EDT.

It opened the trading session at $34.31, the shares rose to $34.53 and dropped to $33.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WSC points out that the company has recorded -11.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 5448654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $47.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for WSC stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.78, while it was recorded at 34.79 for the last single week of trading, and 36.17 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. go to 47.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

There are presently around $7,511 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,332,810, which is approximately -0.19% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,177,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $618.03 million in WSC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $521.23 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 1.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

184 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 14,095,038 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 15,217,321 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 191,604,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,916,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,071 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,097,268 shares during the same period.