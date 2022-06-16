why The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $62.00

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] jumped around 1.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $34.41 at the close of the session, up 3.68%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that GTCR and Carlyle-Backed Resonetics Announces Acquisition of Agile MV.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Acquisition expands capabilities in interventional medical device product development and finished device assembly .

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company Resonetics, a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry, has acquired Agile MV (“Agile”). Based in Montreal and founded in 2010, Agile is an emerging leader in product development and turnkey device assembly serving the high-growth electrophysiology and interventional cardiology catheter market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. stock is now -37.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CG Stock saw the intraday high of $35.00 and lowest of $33.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.62, which means current price is +4.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 4704198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $65, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CG stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 53 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.77.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.01, while it was recorded at 34.95 for the last single week of trading, and 47.89 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -5.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

There are presently around $6,336 million, or 53.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 20,265,065, which is approximately 11.215% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,624,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.33 million in CG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $640.06 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 32,196,155 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 36,473,781 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 122,244,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,914,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,053,489 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,329,978 shares during the same period.