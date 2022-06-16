why Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.70

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] gained 1.83% or 0.28 points to close at $15.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4511833 shares. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter Dividend of $0.01 per Share.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $15.71, the shares rose to $15.995 and dropped to $15.385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded -11.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, PK reached to a volume of 4511833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $22.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PK stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PK shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.86. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.73 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

An analysis of insider ownership at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $3,235 million, or 93.60% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,696,042, which is approximately 1.712% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,740,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $456.22 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $211.36 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 19,695,225 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 28,265,097 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 162,902,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,862,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,193,688 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,106 shares during the same period.