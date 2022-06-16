why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.94

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price surged by 0.57 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on June 9, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 7662840. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

A sum of 4468163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.67M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $32.33 and dropped to a low of $31.62 until finishing in the latest session at $31.98.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 135.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -10.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.23, while it was recorded at 32.12 for the last single week of trading, and 33.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,001 million, or 87.20% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,738,710, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,420,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -26.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 38,786,950 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 32,164,405 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 337,874,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 408,825,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,074,999 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,184,166 shares during the same period.