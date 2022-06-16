why Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.40

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.98 during the day while it closed the day at $13.34. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Arbor Realty Trust Closes a $1.05 Billion Collateralized Loan Obligation Securitization.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced the closing of a $1.05 billion commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization (the “Securitization”). An aggregate of approximately $873 million of investment grade-rated notes were issued (the “Notes”) and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of approximately $177 million. The $1.05 billion of collateral includes approximately $73 million of capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the Securitization.

The Notes have an initial weighted average spread of 2.36% over Term SOFR, excluding fees and transaction costs. The facility has an approximate two year replenishment period that allows the principal proceeds from repayments of the portfolio assets to be reinvested in qualifying replacement assets, subject to certain conditions.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also loss -17.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has declined by -22.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.43% and lost -27.18% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.20 billion, with 153.42 million shares outstanding and 146.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 6371433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $9.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.65. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.15 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.68, while it was recorded at 14.80 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $926 million, or 43.70% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,882,642, which is approximately 1.688% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,436,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.73 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $40.33 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 6.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 10,572,781 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,654,949 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 50,121,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,348,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,985,728 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,711,082 shares during the same period.