why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $72.18

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $51.62 during the day while it closed the day at $50.55. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Texas.

Advanced FTTP Network to Reach Over 120,000 Potential Customers in Texas by End of 2023.

Brightspeed today announced details for its planned fiber optics network build in the state of Texas. By the end of 2023, the company will deliver over 120,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of deployment in the state. Brightspeed plans to add 160,000 more passings in its Texas operating territory – for a total of up to 280,000 – in subsequent years of the network build.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock has also loss -11.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APO stock has declined by -18.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.24% and lost -30.21% year-on date.

The market cap for APO stock reached $30.22 billion, with 586.50 million shares outstanding and 354.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 6349406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $72.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on APO stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APO shares from 61 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.80.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.81. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.98, while it was recorded at 52.22 for the last single week of trading, and 64.59 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 20.29%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,204 million, or 53.40% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,374,072, which is approximately 10.772% of the company’s market cap and around 29.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,006,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in APO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -4.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 62,469,816 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 139,945,027 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 105,599,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,013,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,053,859 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 100,396,316 shares during the same period.