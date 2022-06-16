Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ: SEAC] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3801, while the highest price level was $0.61. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Triller Announces Plan for Direct Listing Through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Announcement comes with a mutual termination announcement of the merger with Seachange (NASDAQ: SEAC) .

Global macroeconomic conditions resulted in the decision to a pursue direct listing by Trillerverz.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.19 percent and weekly performance of -23.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -34.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, SEAC reached to a volume of 16141126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]:

Lake Street have made an estimate for SeaChange International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SeaChange International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $4, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on SEAC stock. On December 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SEAC shares from 4 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SeaChange International Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

SEAC stock trade performance evaluation

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.01. With this latest performance, SEAC shares dropped by -34.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.00 for SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9295, while it was recorded at 0.6981 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0973 for the last 200 days.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SeaChange International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SeaChange International Inc. [SEAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.40% of SEAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,819,336, which is approximately 6.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 773,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in SEAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.38 million in SEAC stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in SeaChange International Inc. [NASDAQ:SEAC] by around 1,513,189 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 589,452 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,821,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,924,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 223,991 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 300,285 shares during the same period.