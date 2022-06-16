Wall Street Analyst Initiated CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ: CTIC] closed the trading session at $5.77 on 06/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.355, while the highest price level was $5.83. The company report on June 14, 2022 that CTI BioPharma Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that an authorized subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee as an equity inducement award outside of the Company’s Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the Amended and Restated 2017 Equity Incentive Plan) and material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the company. The equity award was approved on June 13, 2022, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employee received options to purchase 40,000 shares of CTI BioPharma common stock. The options will be issued upon the employee’s grant date (the “Grant Date”), and all stock options included within the equity inducement award will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of CTI BioPharma common stock on the Grant Date. One-fourth of the options will vest on each anniversary of the employee’s Grant Date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with CTI BioPharma on such vesting dates. The options have a ten-year term.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 132.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 174.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, CTIC reached to a volume of 4500538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTIC shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2021, representing the official price target for CTI BioPharma Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CTIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CTI BioPharma Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 279.32.

CTIC stock trade performance evaluation

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.97. With this latest performance, CTIC shares gained by 28.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 174.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 141.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.67 for CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.34 for the last 200 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -447.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -149.85.

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CTI BioPharma Corp. [CTIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $324 million, or 56.90% of CTIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTIC stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 8,929,690, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 7,140,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.77 million in CTIC stocks shares; and LION POINT CAPITAL, LP, currently with $29.81 million in CTIC stock with ownership of nearly 348.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CTI BioPharma Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CTI BioPharma Corp. [NASDAQ:CTIC] by around 21,997,711 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 10,109,975 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 27,521,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,628,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTIC stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,875,635 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,345 shares during the same period.