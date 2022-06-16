The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Is Currently -1.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] plunged by -$0.29 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.52 during the day while it closed the day at $18.34. The company report on June 2, 2022 that TimberTech® Celebrates the Start of Decking Season with Real Estate Experts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson.

Unveils key insights designed to increase home value and elevate outdoor living.

TimberTech®, a brand of The AZEK® Company Inc., the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, is kicking off decking season by teaming up with ‘Married to Real Estate’ husband and wife duo, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson to help homeowners increase home value and maximize the outdoor living space.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock has also loss -18.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZEK stock has declined by -32.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.42% and lost -60.34% year-on date.

The market cap for AZEK stock reached $3.11 billion, with 154.66 million shares outstanding and 149.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 5323371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $27.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $56 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $30, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.56. With this latest performance, AZEK shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.05, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 15.60%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,839 million, or 100.00% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $355.76 million in AZEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $236.98 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 23,067,018 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 20,625,644 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 108,693,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,386,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,047,669 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 10,400,403 shares during the same period.