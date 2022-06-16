Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell -53.67% so far this year. What now?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price surged by 7.22 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Sharecare earns 19 Digital Health Awards in spring 2022 competition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Honors reflect the breadth, depth, and quality of Sharecare’s proprietary content to address critical issues including mental health and health equity.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its recognition in the Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards across 19 categories. The Health Information Resource Center’s semiannual Digital Health Awards recognize the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

A sum of 4143160 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.85M shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $2.12 and dropped to a low of $1.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.99. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.38. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -22.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5700, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6400 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +42.88. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 30.10% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 9,049,018, which is approximately 7.305% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 9,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.46 million in SHCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $14.86 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.01% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 15,163,653 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 7,033,121 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,546,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,742,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,424,819 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,117,524 shares during the same period.